Driver killed in struggle with Oak Park officer during traffic stop: police

The Brief A driver was fatally shot by an Oak Park police officer Sunday night after a struggle over a firearm during a traffic stop near Harrison Street and Austin Boulevard, according to police. Authorities said the officer discovered the driver was armed during a pat-down, a struggle ensued over the weapon, and the officer fired after the driver gained possession of the firearm. The driver later died at Loyola University Medical Center. The officer was treated for injuries and released from the hospital. The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.



A driver is dead after being shot by an Oak Park police officer during a struggle over a firearm following a traffic stop Sunday night, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 9:10 p.m. near Harrison Street and Austin Boulevard, according to Oak Park police.

Police said an officer stopped a black SUV and asked the driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, to exit. During a pat-down, the officer discovered the driver was armed, authorities said.

A struggle then broke out over control of the firearm. During the altercation, the driver gained possession of the weapon and the officer fired his service weapon, striking the driver, police said.

Officers rendered first aid at the scene before the driver was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m.

The driver was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Christian Wallace, 38, of Chicago. He died from four gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The officer was also taken to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment of injuries and was released before 6 a.m. Monday, police said.

Investigators recovered a firearm with a defaced serial number at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not said why the vehicle was initially stopped.

The officer's identity will be released in accordance with department policy, police said.

What's next:

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.