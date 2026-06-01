Police seek 2 suspects in robbery on CTA Red Line platform

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The Brief Police are searching for two men wanted in a robbery on a CTA Red Line platform at the 47th Street station. Investigators said the suspects approached a passenger, struck the victim and stole property before fleeing. Surveillance images have been released, and detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with a robbery on a CTA Red Line platform in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood.

CTA Red Line robbery

What we know:

According to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department, the robbery occurred around 10:55 p.m. on May 29 at the 47th Street Red Line station, located at 220 W. 47th St.

Investigators said the two suspects approached a passenger waiting on the platform, struck the victim and stole the victim's property before fleeing the scene.

Detectives released surveillance images of the suspects and are seeking information that could help identify them.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man between 30 and 40 years old, standing approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt, green camouflage pants and blue-and-black Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Black man between 50 and 60 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighing between 190 and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray button-down shirt, black pants and gray Nike shoes.

Authorities have not released information about the victim's condition or the value of the property that was taken.

Police are reminding CTA riders to stay aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity immediately and use emergency buttons or notify transit personnel if they witness a crime.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact CPD Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number RD# JK-274439.