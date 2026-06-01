Men robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chicago

The Brief Two men were robbed at gunpoint early Monday in Chicago's River North neighborhood, police said. A group of five to six suspects allegedly approached the victims, demanded their belongings while displaying firearms, then fled in a white SUV. No injuries were reported, and detectives are investigating.



Two men were robbed at gunpoint by a group of suspects early Monday morning in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Downtown Chicago armed robbery

What we know:

The robbery occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street.

According to Chicago police, a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing outside when they were approached by a group of five to six unknown offenders.

Investigators said the suspects displayed two guns and demanded the victims' personal property. Both victims complied with the demands.

After taking the victims' belongings, the suspects got into a white SUV and fled the area eastbound on Ontario Street, police said.

Neither victim was injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been announced, and police have not released descriptions of the offenders.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.