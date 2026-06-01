CTA’s 2026 Pride Train returns to Chicago Red Line

The Brief This year marks the ninth year the Pride Train has operated on the Red Line. The eight-car train features a new exterior design covered in bold, diagonal stripes aimed at representing the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Train will travel along the Red Line throughout June.



The Chicago Transit Authority has unveiled its 2026 Pride Train, continuing an annual tradition that celebrates Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community.

What we know:

The specially decorated train debuted Monday and will travel along the Red Line throughout June.

The eight-car train features a new exterior design covered in bold, diagonal stripes aimed at representing the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the CTA, black and brown stripes appear at the ends of each railcar to recognize marginalized communities. The design also incorporates the colors of the transgender flag alongside the traditional rainbow Pride flag.

Dig deeper:

This year marks the ninth year the Pride Train has operated on the Red Line.

The CTA launched the nation’s first Pride Train in 2017, becoming one of the first major U.S. transit agencies to dedicate a train to Pride Month celebrations.

The agency says the train serves as both a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and an opportunity to share local history and educational information with riders.

What they're saying:

"The CTA is incredibly excited to continue our tradition of celebrating Pride Month in Chicago with the unveiling of our 2026 Pride Train," CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in a statement.

"We encourage CTA riders and Chicagoans to celebrate this month by catching a ride on this iconic symbol of this celebratory month in Chicago," she added.