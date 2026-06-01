Man, 22, shot while going into home on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen while walking into a residence late Sunday night in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition



A 22-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 11:05 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the man was walking into a residence when he heard gunfire and suddenly felt pain. Investigators said he had been struck by a bullet in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police did not immediately provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any possible suspect information.

Area One detectives are investigating.