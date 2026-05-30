3 tollway workers hit, 1 dead on I-294 in Chicago’s north suburbs, police say

The Brief Three tollway workers were hit by a car on I-294 in suburban Des Plaines early Saturday morning, police said. One of the workers later died at a hospital. The workers were repairing potholes at the time of the crash.



A tollway maintenance worker was killed and two others injured on Interstate 294 in north suburban Des Plaines early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Devon Avenue, according to the Illinois State Police.

Three workers were repairing potholes at the time of the crash.

All three were taken to an area hospital with injuries and one died.

I-294 was closed at Golf Road around 6:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at Golf Road.

ISP is investigating the crash.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said the worker who was killed had served as an equipment operator/laborer for the last two years.

"The Illinois Tollway Board and all Tollway staff are devastated by the loss of one of our Illinois Tollway roadway maintenance workers," Rouse said in the statement. She added, "Roadway workers, police officers and everyday motorists are too often hurt, injured or worse because drivers are not following the Move Over Law. The Tollway reminds everyone to slow down and change lanes safely when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights on the road.

"We offer our deepest condolences and our full support to family, loved ones and friends for this heartbreaking loss."