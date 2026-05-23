Feds oppose travel request for alleged boss in Indiana gambling ring

The Brief Federal prosecutors are looking to revoke bond for Dean Gialamas, for the case known as 'Operation Porterhouse Parlay'. A new motion described Gialamas as a 'flight risk and danger to the community.' Gialamas' lawyers are requesting a federal judge allow him to travel within the United States and Puerto Rico.



Federal prosecutors are pushing back against a request from one of the prime suspects in the federal probe known as "Operation Porterhouse Parlay."

What we know:

On Friday, a 66-page motion was released that describes Dean Gialamas, also known as "Dean Gem," as a "flight risk and danger to the community."

However, his lawyers are asking the court to allow him to travel within the United States and Puerto Rico for business purposes while he remains free on bond.

Fox Chicago spoke with former FBI agent Ross Rice, who has been following the case. Rice said prosecutors are specifically concerned with Gialamas' finances and international ties.

"One, are his extensive financial holdings based on his years of operating this illegal gambling business," Rice said. "And second is the fact that he’s of Greek ancestry, which means he has dual citizenship, both in the United States and Greece."

Rice added that extraditing Greek citizens from Greece to the United States can be difficult, which prosecutors believe increases the risk that Gialamas could leave the country to avoid prosecution. The filing also states prosecutors believe Gialamas has extensive international contacts based on his travel history. Rice also said that prosecutors point to several examples in the filing that they believe demonstrate that Gialamas is a danger to the community — including allegations involving a Super Bowl gambling dispute with James Gerodemos, also known as "Jimmy the Greek."

In the new court filing, the Gerodemos gambling organization allegedly handled high-stakes betting and Super Bowl "squares" pools. Prosecutors say that in 2025, Gialamas won a $250,000 Super Bowl line pool card obtained from Gerodemos. But by July, prosecutors allege Gerodemos had not fully paid Gialamas his winnings. Court documents say Gialamas became furious over the unpaid money.

"Gialamas, according to the government, was extremely upset over that," Rice said. "He was talking to several of his associates and co-defendants about the fact and made several references to possibly using violence or threats of violence to induce payment."

The filing also references that Gialamas allegedly had inside contacts with local and federal law enforcement. Rice said investigators are expected to aggressively examine whether members of the gambling organization had relationships with law enforcement officers.

"That obviously is going to be a big concern to the investigators," Rice said. "They’re going to pursue that quite aggressively."

The filing specifically references connections involving the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and a Hammond restaurant allegedly frequented by Gerodemos.

Prosecutors also referenced a meeting involving Gialamas and an associate in the parking lot of a Portillo’s restaurant near Route 59 and Interstate 88 related to an alleged debt collection effort.

The backstory:

Twenty-two men have been indicted in the gambling and extortion investigation, where they all pleaded not guilty in Hammond federal court.

It's a probe into an alleged illegal sports gambling network that federal prosecutors said operated for years out of Gino’s Steakhouse in Merrillville and Paragon Restaurant in Hobart. Authorities allege the operation accepted bets both online and in person through gambling websites, phone calls and text messages, with bettors located across the country.

Federal prosecutors identified Gerodemos, and Gialamas as the leaders of the operation. The group is also accused of money laundering and using threats and intimidation to collect gambling debts.

Organized crime move references

The government reportedly cited scenes from the movie 'Goodfellas' during the filing, specifically referencing the Air France robbery sequence, as part of its argument about intimidation tactics. Rice said prosecutors appear to be using those examples to portray the group as organized and threatening.

"They were trying to use that to show this victim that they were connected, they were serious, and that if this person didn’t make good on their losses and make payment, that something was gonna happen to them," Rice said.

Earlier this week, Fox Chicago reported Alexander Gagianis, who is one of the men indicted in this case, is identified as a bookie, but volunteered to become an enforcer. Prosecutors allege he offered to "paint houses" for the operation. The document explains that phrase was taken from the 2019 Netflix movie, "The Irishman": "Paint houses" is supposed to be a reference to killing people, and "carpentry" means disposing of the bodies, according to the government. Investigators say Gerodemos texted the movie clip to Gagianis.

In the movie, Al Pacino portrays Jimmy Hoffa. On the phone, he says to Robert De Niro, playing a hitman, "I heard you paint houses." De Niro replies, "Yes, I do. I also do my own carpentry."

Gagianis allegedly replied with a laughing emoji.

But the government also said Gagianis is a flight risk, and a threat to witnesses and the public.

What's next:

Gialamas’ lawyers filed a motion requesting additional time to respond to the government’s effort to revoke his bond. A judge has given the defense until May 29 to file its response.

The court will then decide whether Gialamas will remain free on bond or be detained while awaiting trial in the ongoing federal gambling case.