Family demands justice after former basketball player killed in Dolton shooting

The Brief Family members identified 31-year-old Khapri Alston after the former professional basketball player was fatally shot Thursday night in Dolton. Loved ones say the father of two was leaving a cigar lounge when a confrontation escalated into gunfire. Dolton police say one person is in custody, but no charges have been filed as the family pushes for answers.



The family of former professional basketball player Khapri Alston is demanding answers after the 31-year-old was shot and killed in Dolton Thursday night.

Loved ones gathered outside the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Friday evening after identifying Alston’s body less than a day after the shooting.

Police say the father of two was shot near East 115th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive.

Family members say Alston had been at Rucker Cigar Lounge with his girlfriend when an argument or confrontation broke out before shots were fired.

His father says the family is devastated by the loss.

"We are crushed and devastated. We can’t believe this happened. He was so well-loved and liked not only in Chicago but across the United States. He had an amazing career overseas, in high school. There’s a lot of people that are devastated and crushed. We can’t believe this happened," said Shenier Alston, the victim's father.

The family says they want a full investigation and fear the case could be ignored because of the alleged connections of the suspected shooter.

"This young man to my understanding has political ties and a lot of businesses, and we don’t want his political ties and money to influence whether this is swept under the rug. My son is not a casualty. We want justice. He’s not going to be somebody’s number on a file that’s filed away as an unsolved murder."

Loved ones describe Alston as a talented athlete, caring father and someone whose life centered around basketball and his children.

The family also shared an emotional message for the shooter.

"You didn’t have to kill my son. You didn’t have to kill him. This could’ve been resolved. You should’ve just walked away. Everybody should’ve just walked away. You didn’t have to kill my son."

Dolton police say one person is in custody, but no charges have been announced.