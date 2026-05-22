Suspects accused of ramming cars into gas stations to steal ATMs: Chicago police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for suspects accused of ramming stolen cars into four gas stations in Bronzeville and Woodlawn to steal ATMs. The burglaries happened between May 18 and May 22; in one incident, suspects reportedly showed a gun to a gas station employee. Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #P26-1-051A.



Chicago police are looking for suspects who allegedly rammed a stolen car into four gas stations to steal ATMs in the Bronzeville and Woodlawn neighborhoods.

According to police, three to five offenders used a stolen car to smash into four gas stations to steal ATMs and fled the scene in a second vehicle. In one of the incidents, the offenders, who were wearing black or red clothes, showed a gun to an employee at the gas station.

Dates and locations:

400 block of E. Pershing Rd. on May 18 at 4:40 a.m. (Bronzeville)

4300 block of S. State St. on May 19 at 4:20 a.m. (Bronzeville)

6600 block of S. Stony Island Ave. on May 21 at 3:15 a.m. (Woodlawn)

3100 block of S. Michigan Ave. on May 22 at 4:10 a.m. (Bronzeville)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep the perimeter of your property well lit, report any suspicious activity, repair any broken windows or doors, and save any surveillance video.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-051A.