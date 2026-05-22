Chicago man sentenced to 4 years in prison for cyberstalking former partners

The Brief A Chicago man was sentenced to four years in federal prison for cyberstalking and harassing six former romantic partners. Prosecutors said Vincent Storme accessed a victim’s phone without permission and posted a semi-nude photo online to embarrass her. Authorities said Storme continued stalking behavior while out on bond, including allegedly following another victim home.



A Chicago man who admitted to cyberstalking and harassing multiple former romantic partners has been sentenced to four years in federal prison, according to prosecutors.

Vincent Storme, 38, threatened and harassed six women after their relationships ended, federal officials said. Authorities said the harassment happened both online and in person and often involved victims’ families, friends and employers.

Storme pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of accessing a computer without authorization in furtherance of a criminal and tortious act.

On May 15, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey sentenced Storme to four years in prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution to three victims.

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors said Storme’s actions escalated over time.

In one case, authorities said Storme accessed a former girlfriend’s phone without her knowledge and later published a semi-nude photo of her online where it could be viewed by her family, friends and co-workers.

Prosecutors said he also created a website and social media accounts using the victim’s name to further harass and embarrass her.

According to prosecutors, Storme continued stalking behavior even while out on bond in the federal case.

Police arrested him after another victim reported he followed her home in his car, authorities said.

A separate victim told investigators that Storme repeatedly showed up at her home unannounced after their breakup.

"With each relationship and each victim, defendant’s methods grew more prolific," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill J. Bhalakia wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

The sentence was announced by Andrew S. Boutros, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Douglas S. DePodesta, special agent-in-charge of the FBI’s Chicago field office.

The Chicago Police Department and Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.