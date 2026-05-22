West Nile virus detected in suburban Chicago mosquitoes

The Brief Mosquitoes collected in Mokena have tested positive for West Nile virus, marking the first infected mosquitoes found in Will County this year. Health officials said no human cases have been reported in Illinois so far, though mosquitoes in six counties have tested positive for the virus. Residents are being urged to reduce standing water, use insect repellent and report stagnant water to help prevent the spread.



Mosquitoes in Will County have tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials announced Friday.

West Nile virus in Will County

What we know:

The Will County Health Department said mosquitoes recently collected in Mokena tested positive for West Nile, the first batch of bugs this year to contract the virus.

Officials said no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois this year, although mosquitoes in six counties have tested positive:

Boone

Cook

DuPage

Madison

Peoria

Will

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract the virus will show no symptoms, though about 20 percent will experience fever, aching and nausea usually within 3-to-15 days after the bite. More rarely, severe cases can lead to paralysis and death.

What you can do:

Officials recommend residents follow the "3 R’s" to fight the bite: reduce standing water, repel with insect repellent and report stagnant water concerns to the Health Department.

For more information on the West Nile virus, tap here.