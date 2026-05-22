Michigan City police officer shot in ER at Franciscan Hospital; suspect in custody

The Brief A police officer was shot Friday morning inside the emergency room at Franciscan Health Michigan City in northwest Indiana. Authorities said the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and a suspect was later arrested in nearby woods. Officials described the shooting as an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.



A Michigan City police officer was shot and a suspect was taken into custody Friday morning at Fransciscan Hospital in northwest Indiana.

Michigan City hospital shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the emergency room at Franciscan Health Michigan City, located at 3500 Franciscan Way.

Indiana State Police confirmed a police officer was shot and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was arrested in the woods near the hospital after the shooting.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office called the shooting an "isolated incident" and said there is no immediate threat to the public. The sheriff's office is leading the investigation into the shooting with help from Indiana State Police.

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear.

What they're saying:

Franciscan Health released the following statement after the shooting:

"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. There is no active threat to patients, staff or the community at this time. The emergency department remains on ambulance bypass, but walk-in patients are being accepted through the main entrance to the hospital. Franciscan Physician Network medical offices on site are closed at this time. All other services and departments remain open as normal."

Fox Chicago has reached out to several local law enforcement agencies for additional details.

SkyFOX and another Fox Chicago crew are en route to the scene.

Dig deeper:

Franciscan Health Michigan City is an acute care hospital with over 120 beds.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.