Residents urged to avoid area of active fire in Chicago’s northwest suburbs

The Brief Emergency crews are responding to an active fire Friday afternoon near Church Road between Marengo and Seeman roads in Huntley, and authorities are urging the public to avoid the area. Church Road is closed while firefighters work the scene. Officials have not released information about the fire or possible injuries.



Emergency crews are responding Friday afternoon to an active barn fire in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as firefighters work the scene.

The backstory:

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. near Church Road between Marengo and Seeman roads.

According to the Huntley Fire Protection District, Church Road is closed in the area while emergency crews respond.

Officials have not released details about the fire or any possible injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.