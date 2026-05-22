Another man hurt after fall on broken sidewalk outside South Side lounge

The Brief A second man says he was seriously injured after falling on the same damaged stretch of sidewalk outside the Family Den Lounge on South Stony Island Avenue, raising new safety concerns from residents. Jonathan Hayes says he suffered a concussion Monday night after slipping on uneven pavement with no cones, barriers, or warning signs — just one day after viral video showed Andre Bass hitting his head at the same location. Following the back-to-back injuries, CDOT crews began major repairs in the area, while residents question why the hazardous sidewalk was not fixed sooner.



Chicago residents are raising new concerns about sidewalk safety after a second man says he suffered serious injuries from the same stretch of broken pavement left without barriers or warning signs.

The latest victim, Jonathan Hayes, says he suffered a concussion after falling on the damaged sidewalk Monday night along the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue outside the Family Den Lounge.

The incident comes 24 hours after another man was seriously injured at the same location.

Many residents may remember a viral video from Sunday night showing Andre Bass, known as "House," being violently pushed outside the lounge and striking his head on the damaged stretch of sidewalk.

Less than a day later, Hayes says he experienced a similar fall — but this time, he says no altercation was involved.

According to Hayes, he stepped outside the lounge to smoke when he lost his footing on the uneven pavement and slammed his head onto the cracked concrete. He says there were no barriers, cones, or warning signs alerting pedestrians to the hazardous conditions.

"Seems like a few people have to get hurt before them to do their job," Hayes said. "I have a concussion and the doctors say I still may."

What's next:

Following the back-to-back injuries, video recorded Thursday showed crews with the Chicago Department of Transportation overseeing major sidewalk and street repairs along South Stony Island Avenue. Construction activity now stretches across two blocks near the lounge — the same area residents say had remained damaged and exposed for days without protection.

The rapid repairs are now raising questions from neighbors and victims alike about whether the dangerous conditions should have been addressed sooner.

Fox Chicago has repeatedly reached out to the City of Chicago for comment regarding the condition of the sidewalk, the lack of barriers, and the timeline for repairs. As of Friday afternoon, the city has not responded.