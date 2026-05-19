Caught on camera: Security sends Chicago man headfirst into sidewalk on birthday

The Brief Andre "House" Bass says a security guard shoved him outside The Family Den Lounge during his 54th birthday celebration, causing him to fall into a damaged sidewalk area and suffer serious injuries. Bass says he was hospitalized twice with head, neck, shoulder, and tongue injuries after blacking out from the fall; video obtained by FOX Chicago appears to show the incident. The Family Den says the security guard has been fired, while Bass and his attorney are also raising concerns about the unsafe sidewalk conditions outside the lounge.



A Chicago South Side man says what was supposed to be a celebration for his 54th birthday ended with him unconscious, seriously injured, and hospitalized after an encounter with security outside The Family Den Lounge.

The backstory:

Andre Bass — known to many friends and family members as "House" — says he was celebrating Sunday night at the popular lounge in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue when the incident happened.

Video obtained by FOX Chicago appears to show Bass being shoved backward by a security guard before falling into a damaged section of public sidewalk outside the business.

"I was knocked out," Bass said during an interview. "I don't even remember. When I seen it, I just don't remember how I got there."

Bass says he blacked out immediately after his head hit the concrete.

"As far as my neck breaking, my neck, my head got busted in the back. I have stitches back there," Bass said. "My neck is just stiff right now and it's just awful."

According to Bass, he has been hospitalized twice since the incident.

He says the injuries go beyond what can be seen externally.

"My neck, my head, my whole right shoulder, and also my tongue," Bass said. "I had bit half of my tongue off in the mix of me falling and having seizures."

Bass says he still does not understand why the confrontation began.

"I walked in, and I'm seeing a couple of my friends, talking with them, sitting there having a beer," Bass recalled. "And I feel this big guy come behind me, grabbing me on my shoulder, and grabbing me behind my back."

"When I turned around, I thought it was somebody who was showing me some love for my birthday, but it was him," Bass continued. "He was just grabbing me, trying to tell me, ‘You gotta go.’"

Bass also claims he had previous encounters with the same security guard.

"I had an encounter with him before," Bass said. "Very aggressive."

What they're saying:

In a public statement, The Family Den said the security guard involved has been terminated.

"To ensure the integrity of our establishment and the safety of our patrons, management has permanently relieved the security officer involved of all duties at our establishment," the statement reads in part. "We are taking a hard look at our security protocols to ensure that an incident like this never happens again."

Bass’ attorney, Jarrett Adams, said the business taking action against the guard was an important first step, but he believes additional accountability is needed.

"I think accountability started with the statement, started with letting the guard go," Adams said. "And no one wants to see a Black business go out of business. However, we do want to make sure that any business is protecting its patrons."

Dig deeper:

Bass and his attorney also raised concerns about the deteriorating sidewalk conditions outside the lounge, where the fall occurred.

"It’s been like that for the longest," Bass said. "They never had anything to board it up and make it safe."

Reporters observed open gaps and uneven concrete outside the entrance with few safeguards preventing pedestrians from falling into the damaged area.

Bass believes the conditions would have been addressed more quickly in another neighborhood.

"If it was Lincoln Park, it would have been fixed," Bass said. "Especially if you have an operation that's running every day, and you have people coming in there every day. It should have been fixed."

What's next:

The Chicago Department of Transportation is reviewing FOX Chicago's request for comment. Officials also requested a photo of the condition of the sidewalk, which has been provided.

Bass says his recovery could take several weeks, but doctors have told him some of his injuries may have lasting, lifelong effects.