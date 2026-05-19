SUV driver airlifted after crash with Indiana school bus carrying 23 students
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after an SUV collided with a school bus carrying 23 middle school students Friday in northwest Indiana, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on East 121st Avenue west of Decatur Street, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators said a Hyundai SUV traveling east crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a school bus traveling west on 121st Avenue.
The SUV driver, a 16-year-old from Lake of the Four Seasons, became trapped inside the vehicle and was airlifted by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago Hospital, authorities said.
The bus driver, a 56-year-old woman from Crown Point, was taken to a local hospital for mandatory Department of Transportation drug testing, the sheriff’s department said.
The bus was carrying students from a nearby middle school. Two children reported minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the condition of the teenage driver, and it remains unclear whether the bus driver was injured.
What's next:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.