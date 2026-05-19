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SUV driver airlifted after crash with Indiana school bus carrying 23 students

By Cody King
Published  May 19, 2026 2:22pm CDT
Lake County (IN)
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after the SUV he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a school bus carrying 23 middle school students in northwest Indiana.
    • The teen driver became trapped inside the SUV and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital, while the bus driver was taken to a local hospital for mandatory drug testing.
    • Two students reported minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene; authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after an SUV collided with a school bus carrying 23 middle school students Friday in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on East 121st Avenue west of Decatur Street, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said a Hyundai SUV traveling east crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a school bus traveling west on 121st Avenue.

The SUV driver, a 16-year-old from Lake of the Four Seasons, became trapped inside the vehicle and was airlifted by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago Hospital, authorities said.

The bus driver, a 56-year-old woman from Crown Point, was taken to a local hospital for mandatory Department of Transportation drug testing, the sheriff’s department said.

The bus was carrying students from a nearby middle school. Two children reported minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the condition of the teenage driver, and it remains unclear whether the bus driver was injured.

What's next:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department. 

Lake County (IN)News