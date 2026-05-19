SUV driver airlifted after crash with Indiana school bus carrying 23 students

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after the SUV he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a school bus carrying 23 middle school students in northwest Indiana. The teen driver became trapped inside the SUV and was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital, while the bus driver was taken to a local hospital for mandatory drug testing. Two students reported minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene; authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.



A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after an SUV collided with a school bus carrying 23 middle school students Friday in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on East 121st Avenue west of Decatur Street, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said a Hyundai SUV traveling east crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a school bus traveling west on 121st Avenue.

The SUV driver, a 16-year-old from Lake of the Four Seasons, became trapped inside the vehicle and was airlifted by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago Hospital, authorities said.

The bus driver, a 56-year-old woman from Crown Point, was taken to a local hospital for mandatory Department of Transportation drug testing, the sheriff’s department said.

The bus was carrying students from a nearby middle school. Two children reported minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the condition of the teenage driver, and it remains unclear whether the bus driver was injured.

What's next:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.