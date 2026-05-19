Northalsted Market Days 2026: Chicago street festival's headliners announced

The Brief Northalsted Market Days will return Aug. 7-9 with headliners including Keri Hilson, Daya, JORDY and Dawn Richard. The festival will feature four stages, more than 300 vendors and performances from musicians, comedians, drag artists and DJs. Organizers also announced an expanded VIP experience.



Northalsted Market Days will return to Chicago this year with a lineup that includes Grammy-winning and nominated artists, drag performers, comedians and DJs performing across four stages in the city’s historic LGBTQ+ neighborhood.

What we know:

The Northalsted Business Alliance announced Tuesday the headliners for this year’s Northalsted Market Days street festival, set for Aug. 7-9 between Addison and Belmont in the Northalsted neighborhood.

Headliners include Keri Hilson, Daya, Northbrook native JORDY, Dawn Richard, comedian Jessica Kirson and Myki Meeks, the current winner of "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

Photo credit: Northalsted Business Alliance

Other performers announced for the festival include Frankie Grande, Cain Culto, Ric Wilson, Grant Knoche, Cure For Paranoia, Sizzy Rocket, Kameron Ross, Sarah Potenza and Peloton instructor and singer Camila Ramón.

Festival organizers also announced appearances from DJs and producers Dan Slater, Orel Sabag, Deanne, Liza Rodriguez, Chris Cox, Ed Wood, Dawna Montell and Jeremy Dava.

Returning acts include Sixteen Candles, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, and the Too Much Molly Band.

Organizers said the full entertainment schedule will be released at a later date.

Timeline:

Market Days begins Friday, Aug. 7, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival continues Saturday, Aug. 8, and Sunday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The backstory:

For decades, Northalsted Market Days has been one of Chicago’s signature summer street festivals and a major celebration within the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

The festival draws visitors from around the world to Northalsted, widely recognized as the historic center of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ nightlife and culture.

In addition to live entertainment, this year’s event will feature more than 300 LGBTQ+ vendors, including food and beverage businesses, local artisans, retailers and nonprofit organizations.

By the numbers:

General entry to Market Days is available each day for a suggested $20 donation, which organizers said helps pay performers, support event workers and fund community programs.

Festival organizers also confirmed the return of the VIP experience, which has been expanded this year with an additional lounge.

The Gold VIP package ($65) includes access to two private lounges, air-conditioned restrooms, exclusive bar service, covered seating and in-and-out festival access. The Platinum package ($120) includes the same amenities plus six complimentary drinks.

Additional festival information is available at marketdayschicago.com and marketdaysvip.com.