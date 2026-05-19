Aurora police chase results in gun charges for 2 teens

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The Brief Aurora police arrested an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old after finding them with loaded firearms. One of the recovered guns was reportedly equipped with a machine gun conversion device and had been stolen. Both suspects face multiple felony weapons charges following a chase and arrest.



An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged after Aurora police said they found them with loaded guns, including one equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

Aurora gun investigation

What we know:

Aurora police identified Johnathan Rios and a 15-year-old boy as two people wanted for flashing guns in local neighborhoods.

Around 8:30 p.m. on May 14, investigators tried to stop Rios and the boy near the intersection of East Avenue and Fulton Street. Both suspects ran away after police announced themselves.

After a short chase, police arrested the 15-year-old who reportedly had a loaded Glock handgun in his waistband.

Rios tried to escape police by running through nearby yards. He was arrested and police found two discarded guns near a fence line during the chase

Police seized two Glock handguns, one of which was equipped with a "switch," also known as a machine gun conversion device. The gun had been reported stolen outside of Aurora.

Investigators recovered a box of 50 rounds of ammunition from Rios during the arrest.

Rios, of Aurora, was charged with:

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Machine Gun (Class X Felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon – FOID Not Eligible (Class 3 Felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony) – 5 counts

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was charged with

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon – FOID Not Eligible (Class 3 Felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony) – 3 counts

What they're saying:

"The proactive work by our Special Operations Group investigators directly led to the recovery of multiple illegal firearms from our streets, including a stolen handgun outfitted with a machine gun conversion device capable of significantly increasing its rate of fire," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "This case highlights the dangers associated with illegal firearms possession and the importance of proactive enforcement efforts aimed at preventing violence before it occurs."