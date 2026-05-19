Chicago weather: Warm start to the week with highs near the 80s today

The Brief Today brings warm, mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A chance of afternoon rain and storms exists, but severe risk has shifted southeast of Chicago. Cooler midweek weather follows before a warmer weekend and near-80° start to next week.



Today we have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a chance for rain and a few storms this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the risk for severe weather south-east of Chicagoland.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon and night. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Friday.

This weekend will be warmer! Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 70. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

We start next week with mostly sunny skies Monday, highs around 80 degrees.