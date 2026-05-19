Man killed in Skokie shooting

The Brief A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in north suburban Skokie. Police found the victim wounded near LaCrosse Avenue and Grove Street around 6:20 a.m. Investigators said there is no known threat to the public as the case remains under investigation.



A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in north suburban Skokie.

Deadly Skokie shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of LaCrosse Avenue and Grove Street, according to police.

Police found the 21-year-old with several gunshot wounds and paramedics provided first aid at the scene. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said there is no known threat to the public. The North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting local police with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim. The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Skokie police at (847) 982-5900. You can also call the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 933-8477 or send a tip by texting "Skokie" and your information to 226787.