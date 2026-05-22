Northwest Indiana newborn faced with three surgeries in two months

The Brief Baby Theo was born with a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. He has already undergone three surgeries, including open-heart surgery. A local moms fitness community is now raising money to support the Garcia family.



After 74 days in the hospital, multiple surgeries and countless trips back and forth to The Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, baby Theo Garcia is finally home with his family.

But his journey is far from over.

Theo was born in March with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, or HLHS, a rare heart condition where the left side of the heart does not fully develop.

His parents say they first learned something was wrong during Olivia Garcia’s 20-week anatomy scan.

What we know:

Theo was delivered at 37 weeks and immediately began receiving specialized care through The Riley Hospital for Children.

"It’s an absolute roller-coaster," Patrick Garcia said. "Especially with his condition, we definitely appreciated every day that we got with him just because everything changed day by day."

Theo’s parents say one of the hardest moments came after surgery, seeing their newborn son connected to tubes and wires in recovery.

"I've seen grown adults, I've seen little kids come out of surgery, I have seen them intubated, but you just never know how you're going to react to your own kid," Olivia Garcia said. "And I was not prepared to see him the way that he was."

Throughout Theo’s hospital stay, the Garcia family was also caring for their two other young children at home.

Patrick Garcia says there were nights he drove hours just to spend time with Theo before heading straight back to work the next morning.

"There was a few nights that I would drive down there just for the night just so that I can keep him company and just be in his room," Patrick Garcia said. "And then I would just wake up at 3 a.m. and then drive all the way back up here and start working again."

Olivia Garcia says the experience has completely changed the way their family looks at life.

"I think we’re just grateful for every single day that we get with Theo, with both of our other children, with each other," she said. "I think it’s just really changed our outlook on life."

What's next:

The family says Theo still faces at least two more surgeries in the future. The next one will be Fall of 2026.

Now, a local moms fitness community is stepping in to support the Garcia family through a special Pilates fundraiser.

The event was organized through Renewed Movement, a community Olivia Garcia became connected to through local mom walks and mommy-and-me fitness events.

"We all empathize with Olivia and with Patrick because it is a weight that is unbearable. You can't really imagine it. You can't fathom it. And to be there in support in any capacity, whether that's financially, mentally, emotionally, to just share that weight with them as a community, it's different when you're a parent. You see it in a different light, and you want to be a different version of yourself for them," said Christina Belloso Baugh.

"It’s crazy to me, it’s unbelievable," Olivia Garcia said. "A lot of them, I don’t know them personally, and they’re just showing up for our family out of the kindness of their heart."

All ticket sales proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Garcia family as Theo continues his recovery journey at home.