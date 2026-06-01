Family seeks help finding missing woman last seen at Aurora outlet mall

The Brief Family members are searching for 32-year-old Shafia Murad, who went missing May 28 after last being seen at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora. Her phone, wallet, ID and bank cards were later found at the mall, but she has not been located. Relatives say she is vulnerable due to a mental health condition and are urging anyone with information to contact police immediately.



Family members are asking for the public's help in locating a 32-year-old woman who has been missing since last week after she disappeared from the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

Woman missing from Aurora

What we know:

According to her family, Shafia Murad was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, near the Ann Taylor store at the outlet mall.

Relatives said Murad's phone, wallet, identification and bank cards were later found at the mall, but she has not been seen or heard from since.

Her sister, Sofia Murad, said the disappearance is out of character and that the family is deeply concerned for her safety.

Family members said Murad is considered vulnerable because she has a serious mental health condition and is currently without her phone, identification, money and important medications.

"We are extremely concerned for her safety and well-being," Sofia Murad said in a statement requesting public assistance.

What you can do:

The family is urging anyone who may have seen Murad or has information about her whereabouts to contact 911 immediately and reference the Aurora Police Department's missing person investigation.