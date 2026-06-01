Cook County drivers warned: Scammers could be pumping gas on your dime

The Brief Northlake police warn scammers are placing screws inside gas pump nozzle cradles, preventing transactions from ending after drivers leave. The scam allows thieves to use a victim's payment method to pump additional gas after the original customer drives away. Police urge drivers to check the nozzle cradle, wait for the pump screen to reset, print a receipt and report any tampered pumps to station employees.



You fill up your tank, return the nozzle and drive away — but your credit card could still be paying for gas.

Police in suburban Northlake are warning drivers about a scam that allows thieves to continue using a fuel pump after a customer leaves.

What we know:

Northlake police say scammers are placing a small screw inside a gas pump's nozzle cradle.

Northlake police say scammers are placing a small screw inside a gas pump's nozzle cradle.

The screw prevents the lever from fully closing when the nozzle is returned, causing the pump to register the transaction as still active, authorities said.

Once the driver leaves, a scammer can pull up and use the pump to fill a vehicle using the victim's payment method, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many incidents have been reported. Authorities also have not released details about where the scams have occurred.

What you can do:

Police recommend the following steps to protect yourself:

Check the cradle: Inspect the nozzle holder before fueling to ensure nothing is obstructing it.

Wait for the screen to reset: Do not leave until the display asks whether you want a receipt or returns to zero.

Listen for the click: Make sure the nozzle is fully seated and the transaction has ended.

Print a receipt: Verify the final charge and confirm the transaction has closed.

Decline unsolicited help: Do not allow strangers to assist with the pump or return the nozzle for you.

Report suspicious pumps: If you find a jammed pump, do not touch it. Notify a gas station employee immediately.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the scam should contact the Northlake Police Department and notify their bank or credit card company.