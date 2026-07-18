Chicago convenience store worker shot during robbery in Bronzeville, police say

A Bronzeville convenience store worker was shot and injured during an armed robbery on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of E. 47th Street around 9:17 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

An unidentified male offender with a handgun entered the store and approached the counter. He demanded money from the register and shot the 42-year-old worker standing behind the counter.

The gunman fled the scene. Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.