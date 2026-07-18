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Chicago convenience store worker shot during robbery in Bronzeville, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 18, 2026 11:22 AM CDT
Published July 18, 2026 11:22 AM CDT

CHICAGO - A Bronzeville convenience store worker was shot and injured during an armed robbery on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of E. 47th Street around 9:17 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

An unidentified male offender with a handgun entered the store and approached the counter. He demanded money from the register and shot the 42-year-old worker standing behind the counter.

The gunman fled the scene. Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department and the Citizen App.

Crime and Public SafetyBronzeville