Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Chicago 'Playpen,' police say

The Brief A 39-year-old man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near the Playpen, close to Oak Street Beach, on Thursday afternoon. Chicago police said he was recovered from the water just before 3 p.m., taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died. Authorities have not released the man's identity or details about what led to the incident.



A 39-year-old man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near the Playpen on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

What we know:

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, near Oak Street Beach.

According to Chicago police, the man was recovered from the water and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police said Thursday night that he later died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the incident, and the man's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.