Chicago Bears 2026 training camp preview: How good can the Bears' tight ends be?

The Brief The Chicago Bears open training camp on July 28, when all the veterans report to start preparing for the 2026 NFL season. In preparation for the start of camp, FOX Chicago is taking a look at the Bears’ depth chart, position by position. This preview will start with quarterbacks and end with the rookies when they report to Halas Hall on July 25.



Chicago Bears training camp officially opens at the end of July, with rookies reporting first and veterans reporting soon after.

FOX Chicago takes a look at the Bears’ tight ends, who could establish themselves as one of the best tight end rooms in the league in 2026.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ tight end room ahead of training camp.

Bears Tight End Depth Chart

U-Flex – Colston Loveland

Y-Inline – Cole Kmet

Hybrid – Sam Roush

TBD – Stephen Carlson, Hayden Large, Qadir Ismail, Nikola Kalinic

What we know:

The only change the Bears’ tight end room had this offseason was in the third tight end spot.

Durham Smythe followed former Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to Baltimore. Sam Roush was drafted in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft to fill those shoes right away.

Roush joins a room that includes Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. Loveland had a breakout rookie season and Kmet was a reliable blocker, pass catcher and veteran.

That’s what the Bears want under coach Ben Johnson, who loves playing with multiple-tight end sets. That’s not new around the NFL, but it’s one that Johnson sees the clear advantage with.

"Obviously, teams have had success with the two tight end, three tight end sets," Johnson said. "The more you can look to attack the defense, whether it's you want to give them a base defense or you feel comfortable competing against them when they're in their sub defenses, the flexibility that tight ends give you, it adds a dimension to your offense."

What we don't know:

Colston Loveland burst onto the scene with a team-high 713 receiving yards, a team-high 58 receptions and a team-high tie with six receiving touchdowns.

Cole Kmet also hauled in 347 receiving yards while serving as a top-tier blocker. If Roush can factor into the game plan to allow the Bears to play 13-personnel, the Bears’ tight end room might be the best tight end room in the NFC North.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft and Lions tight end Sam La Porta might be better than Loveland (for now) but the Bears have a combination of talent and potential that fits what Johnson wants.

We just don’t know how good they all are just yet.

Big picture view:

Loveland should take another leap in Year 2 under Johnson. Not only does he move up a step in the passing game pecking order with D.J. Moore traded to Buffalo, but he’s only gotten more rapport with Caleb Williams since the end of the 2025 season.

Kmet is durable and reliable. He can also evolve in his second year in Johnson’s offense. Roush remains the wild card.

If Roush develops into a player Johnson can trust to run 13-personnel, that unlocks another level for this tight end room.