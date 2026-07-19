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Chicago crime: Woman stabs man in the neck during fight, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 19, 2026 6:36 AM CDT
Published July 19, 2026 6:36 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A woman stabbed a man during a fight in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday night.
    • The two were in a physical altercation, and the woman fled the scene, police said.
    • The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

CHICAGO - A woman allegedly stabbed a man in the neck during a fight in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 0-100 block of E. Oak Street around 9:35 p.m. for the stabbing, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The male victim had approached the woman, and they got into a physical altercation, police said.

The woman had a sharp object and struck the victim. She fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police did not provide a description of the offender.

The victim had been stabbed in the neck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyGold Coast