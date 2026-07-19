Chicago crime: Woman stabs man in the neck during fight, police say
CHICAGO - A woman allegedly stabbed a man in the neck during a fight in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 0-100 block of E. Oak Street around 9:35 p.m. for the stabbing, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The male victim had approached the woman, and they got into a physical altercation, police said.
The woman had a sharp object and struck the victim. She fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Police did not provide a description of the offender.
The victim had been stabbed in the neck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Area detectives are investigating.