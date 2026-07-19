Chicago crime: Woman stabs man in the neck during fight, police say

The Brief A woman stabbed a man during a fight in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday night. The two were in a physical altercation, and the woman fled the scene, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.



A woman allegedly stabbed a man in the neck during a fight in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 0-100 block of E. Oak Street around 9:35 p.m. for the stabbing, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The male victim had approached the woman, and they got into a physical altercation, police said.

The woman had a sharp object and struck the victim. She fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police did not provide a description of the offender.

The victim had been stabbed in the neck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating.