Chicago police: Man wounded in South Shore shooting

The Brief A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. The victim was outside in the 2400 block of East 75th Street when three men exited a black SUV and opened fire. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, and the suspects fled the scene.



A 33-year-old man was injured in a South Shore shooting on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Around 1:22 p.m., a 33-year-old man was outside in the 2400 block of E. 75th Street when three unknown male suspects exited a black SUV.

The suspects pulled out guns and started firing multiple shots in the victim's direction, police say.

The victim was struck in the right leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The suspects got back into their vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, according to officials.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.