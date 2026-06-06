2-year-old among 5 injured after car crashes into Chicago Chipotle: police

The Brief A 96-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed his Hyundai Sonata into a Chipotle in the 5300 block of South Pulaski Road on Saturday afternoon, police said. The driver was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. Five people inside the restaurant, including a 2-year-old boy, were injured and transported or taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



A 2-year-old boy and four other victims were injured after a car drove through a Chipotle on Saturday, according to officials.

Around 1:52 p.m., a 2007 Hyundai Sonata crashed into a Chipotle in the 5300 block of S. Pulaski Road, according to police.

The driver was a 96-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency, which prevented him from stopping before the accident, police say.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in good condition.

Police say five victims inside the building sustained injuries: a 35-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, an adult man, a 29-year-old man, and a 2-year-old boy.

A 35-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 50-year-old took himself to a local hospital, so did the adult man of an unknown age.

A 29-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were both transported to Stroger Hospital for observation in good condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.