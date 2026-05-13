Plane lands at O'Hare Airport with two flat tires: 'Felt it sway'

The Brief An American Airlines flight landed safely at O’Hare Airport despite suffering two flat tires Tuesday night. Emergency crews responded to the runway, but no injuries were reported. Passengers waited about an hour before exiting the plane on portable stairs and being bused to the terminal.



Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight at Chicago O’Hare International Airport faced a lengthy delay after the plane landed with two flat tires late Tuesday night.

What we know:

American Airlines Flight 791 from Miami landed around 9:24 p.m. at O'Hare. Video from the scene showed emergency vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the runway shortly after landing.

No injuries were reported, but passengers remained on board for an extended period while crews responded to the situation.

What they're saying:

"When we were landing, I thought it was a smooth landing, but my sister was farther back in the plane and she felt it sway a little bit, she thought," said Linda, a passenger on the flight.

Passengers were later told another aircraft had spotted the flat tires and alerted airport personnel, according to the traveler.

After waiting on the plane for about an hour, passengers were eventually escorted off using a portable staircase on the taxiway before being transported by bus to the terminal.

What we don't know:

The cause of the flat tires has not yet been released.