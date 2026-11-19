The Brief The Northern Illinois Transit Authority launched NITA Ride Safe, an app and text line for reporting safety concerns on CTA, Metra and Pace. Trained staff review reports and route them to the appropriate emergency or non-emergency team. Riders should call 911 for immediate danger and use Ride Safe for ongoing, non-life-threatening concerns.



Riders across Chicagoland can now report safety concerns on CTA, Metra and Pace through a new app or text line.

NITA Ride Safe app

What you can do:

The Northern Illinois Transit Authority launched NITA Ride Safe on Thursday. Riders can report concerns on any train, bus or platform through the app or by texting 312-313-9015.

Reports go to Metra’s Multimedia Analytic Center, where trained staff review them, ask for more information if needed and send them to the appropriate emergency or non-emergency team.

The app replaces Metra’s COPS app. Current COPS users will see their app update automatically, while CTA and Pace riders can use the service for the first time.

Riders can download the app from Google Play or the App Store.

When to call 911:

NITA says riders should call 911 if someone is hurt or in immediate danger, a weapon is being used, a fire is spreading or a crime is in progress — if they can call safely.

Ride Safe is intended for concerns that are ongoing but not life-threatening, or when a rider cannot safely or discreetly call. Examples include harassment, threatening or disruptive behavior, suspicious or unattended items, drug use, vandalism or a person in crisis.

Big picture view:

Ride Safe is part of a broader transit safety plan that includes a new Office of Transit Safety and Experience, a chief transit safety officer and a Coordinated Safety Response Council with representatives from transit and social service agencies, law enforcement and organized labor.

NITA said it plans to launch a Transit Ambassador program next year. Staff will be trained to watch for problems and assist riders when needed.