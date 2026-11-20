The Brief Police say a woman assaulted a 64-year-old rider aboard a CTA Red Line train in Lincoln Park. The woman then sprayed a chemical irritant at the 64-year-old and a 30-year-old rider before leaving the train. The incident happened Oct. 31.



Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of assaulting a 64-year-old CTA rider and spraying a chemical irritant at that rider and another woman aboard a Red Line train on Halloween.

CTA Red Line assault

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:11 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue in Lincoln Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Suspect in CTA Red Line assault | CPD

Police said the woman assaulted a 64-year-old woman inside the train, then sprayed a chemical irritant at that rider and a 30-year-old woman before leaving the train.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the woman or said what led to the incident.

Suspect description:

Police described the woman as Black. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater with white stripes down the sleeves, a black T-shirt with a green logo, gray leggings and gray slippers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK472530.