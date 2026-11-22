The Brief The U.S. Army says it plans to conduct detonations of unstable explosives at an Iowa ammunition plant by Tuesday. That's despite concerns from locals and elected officials about the health and environmental impact of the detonation. The Army said it needs to "act" by Nov. 24 because the coming colder temperatures could cause uncontrolled explosions.



The U.S. Army said it plans to conduct a detonation of old, unstable explosives at an ammunition plant in Iowa by Tuesday, despite health and environmental concerns by locals.

What we know:

In a court filing on Saturday, the Army said it must perform the detonation to "protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion."

Adding that the Army intends to "act" by Nov. 24, it explained that this is because there is a risk that the lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant could explode when temperatures drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit "in the next several days."

The Army said it would originally set off two controlled blasts and destroy the bomb-making chemicals on Friday, Nov. 20, but that was postponed after an uproar from local residents and officials.

According to the filing, the temperature swings have also "dramatically increased the risk of an uncontrolled explosion and threat to public safety."

Legal fight over detonation

The backstory:

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit in federal court to try to stop the explosion.

The planning process for the detonation began as officials found 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, a small town of about 320 people just west of Burlington and the Mississippi River.

Routine inspections found that this specific batch had degraded to the point where normal handling was no longer safe.

Lead azide is sensitive to temperature changes. As a result, the Army decided to delay the detonation "until the latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material," Acting Army Sec. Adam Telle wrote on X.

While public health officials have expressed concerns, the Army has said the operation will have "no significant impact" on the surrounding environment. Crews plan to stack two-story sand barriers around the blast site, wet the soil and spray water to trap dust and contain debris.

What is lead azide?

Dig deeper:

Lead azide is a chemical compound used to ignite military ammunition. Since it's not being used, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes it as "hazardous waste."

Over time, old lead azide breaks down and becomes sensitive to friction and shock.

"This means that even a small quantity of lead azide can detonate with friction or heat, making it inherently dangerous to transport," Matthew McConnell, an assistant professor of chemistry at Western Illinois University, told FOX TV Stations.

Because loading it onto a truck and hauling it elsewhere is too risky, the Army obtained an emergency permit from the EPA on Nov. 13 to destroy it at the plant.