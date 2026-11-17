The Brief A Week 10 Bye Week certainly did the Chicago Bears some good. Next up: The New Orleans Saints. Here's how to catch the Bears and Saints this weekend as the Bears return from their week off.



A little R&R never hurt anyone, and it certainly did the Chicago Bears some good.

Next up: The New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Here's how to catch the Bears and Saints this weekend as the Bears return from their week off.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Falcons will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call with Tom Brady serving as an analyst. Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sidelines. Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon

The Bears went on their bye week sitting at 7-2 and in first place in the NFC North. They'll come back to play at 7-2 and third in the NFC North.

What a difference a week makes, right?

No matter, though. The Bears just have to keep winning games. It's the only way they can keep pace in a stacked NFC North division that's arguably the best in football.

Next up are the Saints. Second-year coach Kellen Moore has an offense with a quarterback in Tyler Shough and weapons in Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson, Travis Etienne and Juwan Johnson. The Bears' defense will have its hands full as the unit tries to bounce back from its performance against the Buccaneers.

A win lifts the Bears to 8-2 on the year and gives them a perfect 4-0 record against the NFC South this season.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Week 4: Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 12

Week 5: Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7

Week 6: Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23

Week 7: Chicago Bears 30, New England Patriots 24

Week 8: Chicago Bears 34, Seattle Seahawks 17

Week 9: Chicago Bears 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings