The Brief Four people were shot and injured at a party in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and seriously injured. Three other victims, all teens, were shot and self-transported to another hospital.



Four people were shot and injured, including three teenagers, at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene in the 7200 block of S. Green Street in Englewood a little after 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

South Side party shooting

What we know:

A 20-year-old woman was at the party inside a building when gunshots were heard coming from outside, police said.

She was shot in the head. Paramedics took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Three other victims self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital, including:

An 18-year-old man who was shot once in each hand. He was listed in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh. He was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was listed in good condition.

Police gave no description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.