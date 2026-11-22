The Brief A rollover crash involving three cars on Chicago's Near North Side sent three people to the hospital early Sunday. Police said one driver disregarded a traffic signal and crashed into an SUV at Orleans and Ohio streets. The SUV then rolled over and struck a third car, police said.



A rollover crash involving three cars on Chicago’s Near North Side early Sunday morning sent three people to the hospital with injuries.

Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of N. Orleans Street a little after 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Rollover crash

What we know:

Police said the 22-year-old male driver of a white sedan with four passengers was traveling eastbound on Ohio Street when he allegedly failed to obey a traffic signal and hit a white SUV that was traveling northbound on Orleans.

After that initial crash in the intersection, the white SUV rolled over and hit a third car that was also traveling northbound on Orleans Street.

The 22-year-old driver of the sedan and all occupants inside were not injured and refused emergency medical services.

The adult male driver of the white SUV and his two adult female passengers were all taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with unspecified injuries.

The adult male driver in the third car was not injured and refused EMS services.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations are pending.