The Brief Rahim Conda, 46, of Chicago, was arrested in Harvard on Nov. 17 on a 2018 warrant for drug-induced homicide. John Schneiderman, 56, of Harvard, was also arrested during the operation on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Conda’s arrest came weeks after Michael Smith, 36, of Fox Lake, was arrested Oct. 30. Both men were on the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.



Two men on a "Top Ten Most Wanted" list in Chicago's northwest suburbs have been arrested in less than three weeks, authorities said.

McHenry County ‘Most Wanted’ arrests

What we know:

Rahim Conda, 46, of Chicago, was arrested in Harvard on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. He was ranked fourth on the office’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Rahim Conda | MCSO

The sheriff’s office said its SWAT Team helped the Narcotics Task Force in serving search and arrest warrants in the 14000 block of Illinois Route 173. Conda was taken into custody without incident on an outstanding warrant for drug-induced homicide from 2018.

John Schneiderman, 56, of Harvard, was also arrested during the operation. He faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about the 2018 case or the allegations against Schneiderman.

Dig deeper:

On Oct. 30, Michael Smith, 36, of Fox Lake, was arrested. He was ranked second on the sheriff’s office’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Michael Smith | MCSO

Smith was arrested on more than 40 charges, including armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of firearms by a felon, possession of stolen firearms and offenses involving controlled substances, according to the sheriff’s office.

What they're saying:

"Two of our Top Ten Most Wanted individuals are now in custody thanks to the hard work and determination of our personnel," Sheriff Robb Tadelman said in a statement. "We will continue to relentlessly pursue those wanted for serious crimes and hold them accountable. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s dedication and their unwavering commitment to keeping McHenry County safe."