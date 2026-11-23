Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport due to staffing issues
CHICAGO - A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport on Monday morning due to staffing issues.
The details:
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered departures to O'Hare to remain grounded at 10:40 a.m. The stoppage expired at 12:15 p.m.
What they're saying:
The FAA told Fox Chicago in a statement: "The FAA is briefly pausing flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON)."
In the past 24 hours, a dozen flights have been canceled at O'Hare with delays averaging around 15 minutes.
The ground stop comes as millions are traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
By the numbers:
AAA projects nearly 6 million travelers will take domestic flights for Thanksgiving, a roughly 7 percent increase from last year's holiday.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Federal Aviation Administration.