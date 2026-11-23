The Brief A staffing-related ground stop temporarily halted departing flights at O’Hare Airport Monday morning. The FAA issued the order at 10:40 a.m., with the stoppage ending at 12:15 p.m.



A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport on Monday morning due to staffing issues.

The details:

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered departures to O'Hare to remain grounded at 10:40 a.m. The stoppage expired at 12:15 p.m.

What they're saying:

The FAA told Fox Chicago in a statement: "The FAA is briefly pausing flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON)."

In the past 24 hours, a dozen flights have been canceled at O'Hare with delays averaging around 15 minutes.

The ground stop comes as millions are traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

By the numbers:

AAA projects nearly 6 million travelers will take domestic flights for Thanksgiving, a roughly 7 percent increase from last year's holiday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.