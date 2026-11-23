The Brief Jacob Hill, 19, of South Holland, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Illinois State Police said shots were fired from one vehicle at another during a road rage incident on the Bishop Ford Expressway. No injuries were reported.



A south suburban man has been charged after police said a road rage incident on the Bishop Ford Expressway escalated into a shooting.

Bishop Ford shooting

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded around 6:38 p.m. Nov. 12 to a shooting on eastbound I-94 at 130th Street. Multiple shots were fired from one vehicle at another. The suspect's vehicle left the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Indiana State Police located the vehicle the next day and identified 19-year-old Jacob Hill as its driver, according to ISP. Investigators later identified him as the suspect in the shooting.

Jacob Hill | CCSO

Hill, of South Holland, turned himself in Nov. 17. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the road rage incident.

What's next:

Hill remains in custody and is due in court for the first time Tuesday.