The Brief The Chicago Bears are 8-2 thanks to a stellar defense in their 21-13 win over New Orleans. The Bears' offense, however, only mustered one field goal in the second half. Here's what we learned about the Bears after Sunday's win over the Saints.



The Chicago Bears' defense is climbing.

The pass rush is ferocious. The defensive backs can take advantage of bad throws. The linebackers move laterally with speed. Bears coach Ben Johnson liked what he saw.

"Couldn't be prouder of our defensive effort here today," he said. "I thought those guys played their tails off really for the whole 60 minutes. A ton of sacks throughout, multiple turnovers that turned into points for us."

The offense, however, is mired in a mild rut.

Here's what we learned about the Bears after Sunday's win over the Saints.

It’s Jeffery Simmons’ world

The Bears traded two first-round picks for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and with each passing game it feels like an underpay.

Simmons had a three-sack game against the Saints in a game where he constantly pressured up the middle and made life miserable for New Orleans.

That’s five sacks in three games with the Bears. He’s a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for what he’s done and how the defense has responded to him. None of this surprises him, either.

"I’m not surprised about nothing," Simmons said. "When I’m the best of myself, it doesn’t really matter what them guys are doing on the other line of scrimmage."

What they're saying:

Bears coach Ben Johnson sees Simmons as an imposing voice the team doesn’t fear as much as it follows.

"He's quickly becoming a voice that everyone hears, and everyone rallies behind," Johnson said. "He's going to continue to just sink in as he gets to know everybody on a more personal level. It's just going to continue to blossom."

That’s what is leading the Bears’ defense.

Before Simmons, it was clear the Bears had plenty of names and talents. Now, it was clear how it needed one unified voice to drive them forward.

The other players didn’t fail at leadership, either. Simmons has just commandeered this unit. It’s his world, and the Bears are thriving in it.

"I need to go dominate, not matter what the circumstance is," Simmons said.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 22: Jeffery Simmons #99 of the Chicago Bears runs off the field after his team's win against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on November 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Montez Sweat and the power of friendship

Speaking of Simmons, no one has benefited more from his presence than Montez Sweat.

The Bears’ high-paid pass rusher was coming off a PED suspension and just seemed down. It’s understandable considering how he spoke about that suspension being a mistake he’d need to live with.

Now, seeing him on the field with Simmons, Sweat just has so much joy playing the game.

Since Simmons has joined the Bears, Sweat has recorded two sacks, seven quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a safety. Sweat also had a play where he recognized a reverse early and help keep contain on the edge.

Simmons has helped stoke a type of fire in Sweat where it looks like he’s playing with a motivated happiness. The two former Mississippi State products are leading the charge, and it’s now about who gets there first.

"It's a race. Who gonna get there first?" Sweat said after the game. "Obviously, he was getting there a little faster than a couple other people."

The defense is ahead of the offense now

Bringing Simmons in has also given the Bears’ defense a lift to the point where that unit is ahead of the offense.

This is where we remind you the offense put up 59 points in the season-opener.

Now, the Bears’ defense has been leading the charge. The 13 points allowed is the fourth-fewest total allowed this season by the Bears. The Saints are a middle-of-the-pack team offensively. This is how the Bears should treat teams like this from now on.

The offense, though, went scoreless for the entire fourth quarter.

By the numbers:

The defense had a six-sack day. The offense had two turnovers and two penalties on Sunday. The defense is looking for more.

"We got seven games left in the regular season," Sweat said. "We hope to even supersede that and get more than that."

The offense is trying to sustain success.

"We weren't as consistent running the ball as we had wanted to be coming off the bye, that was a point of emphasis for us," Johnson said.

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The run game needs something

Johnson didn’t have to look far to find a number that raised his brow.

"When I looked at our runners, they were under four yards a carry," he said. "That efficiency stat that we talked about, we weren't hitting that. We'll see why that was the case, and we'll go from there."

Dig deeper:

It’s not clear what the Bears run game needs. Maybe it needs more time on task? Maybe Kyle Monangai, in his first game back since Oct. 4, needs to get back into a rhythm?

It’s just not clear at this point, but the Bears do have some time to figure it out,

It was working earlier this year. It can work again.

Zavion Thomas earned a day

One thing that’s clear with Ben Johnson: he operates on a week-to-week basis.

Two weeks ago, after a personal foul following a play, rookie wide receiver Zavion Thomas did not see an offensive snap for the rest of the win over Tampa.

Thomas was adamant he wasn’t on Johnson’s naughty list.

"I was never in the dog house," Thomas said.

On Sunday, he played well into the fourth quarter and had the two longest gains of the night for the Bears’ offense on a 40-yard pass and a 30-yard rush on a reverse.

Thomas looked like he had a place in the Bears’ offense. He knew where he was going, got there and finished the play. His presence on special teams is well-known.

Now, the coaching staff is giving him a run way on offense.

So far, Thomas is taking advantage of that run way.

"At the end of the day, our goal is to win." Thomas said. "Each and every opportunity I get to make a play, that's what I'm going to try to do."