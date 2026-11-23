The Brief A 54-year-old woman was attacked on a CTA platform in the Loop on Nov. 15. Chicago police issued an alert seeking help identifying the suspect involved in the morning battery. Transit detectives urge riders to stay alert and report any tips.



Chicago police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who attacked a woman on a CTA platform in the Loop earlier this month.

Loop CTA attack

What we know:

The aggravated battery happened around 8:43 a.m. on Nov. 15 at the Washington/Wabash station.

According to a community alert issued by police, the suspect battered a 54-year-old woman on the transit platform.

Detectives released a surveillance image of the suspect as part of their effort to track down the person responsible for the morning attack.

Image from CPD

What we don't know:

Police have not released a written physical description of the suspect or what led up to the battery.

Police also have not shared details regarding the extent of the victim's injuries or whether she required hospital treatment. No arrests have been announced.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Public Transportation Detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK22400.

New app lets CTA riders to discreetly report crimes

Big picture view:

The Northern Illinois Transit Authority launched the NITA Ride Safe app last week. Riders can report concerns on any CTA train, bus or platform through the app or by texting (312) 313-9015.

Reports go to trained staff who review them, ask for more information if needed and send them to the appropriate emergency or non-emergency team.

Riders can download the app from Google Play or the App Store.

Ride Safe is part of a broader transit safety plan that includes a new Office of Transit Safety and Experience, a chief transit safety officer and a Coordinated Safety Response Council with representatives from transit and social service agencies, law enforcement and organized labor.