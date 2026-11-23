The Brief Chicago will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 40s and breezy conditions. A few snowflakes are possible near the lake Tuesday morning before rain moves in Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday. Thanksgiving and the weekend will be mostly quiet, with highs in the 40s.



Chicago will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 40s. We have winds up to 20 mph expected at times. Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s. There is a chance for a few snowflakes around early on Tuesday, especially near the lake.

Wednesday will have increased clouds and highs in the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving forecast

Holiday outlook:

The chance for rain is back Wednesday night through Thursday night. Thankfully, we have temperatures to be warm enough for the precipitation to be liquid and not snow.

For Thanksgiving, we will have highs in the mid 40s.

What's next:

Friday will be drying out with partly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will be back to the mid 40s.

This weekend will be quiet. We have partly sunny skies on both days with highs in the upper 40s.