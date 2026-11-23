article

The Brief Five people, including three firefighters, were hospitalized after a two-alarm fire at a residence in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire and the victims’ conditions remain unknown as the investigation continues.



Three firefighters were among five people who were hospitalized in a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Fire in Back of the Yards

What we know:

The fire started around noon at a residence in the 4800 block of South Damen Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials said three firefighters and two civilians were transported to local hospitals.

What we don't know:

No details were given on the status of the victims or which hospitals they were taken to.

Fire officials have not said how the fire started.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.