The Brief FIFA selected a joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup. Chicago is pursuing a spot as a host city after previously hosting Women’s World Cup matches in 1999. Chicago Stars FC principal owner Laura Ricketts will chair the city’s host committee, which is still being formed.



Chicago is making its case to host matches in the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup after FIFA selected a joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the tournament.

The Chicago Sports Commission welcomed the decision and said the city looks forward to participating in the formal host city selection process led by FIFA and U.S. Soccer.

Chicago’s World Cup history

The backstory:

Soldier Field hosted the opening match of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, and Chicago hosted matches during the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

"Chicago has a proud history of bringing the world together through sports, and we are ready to build on that legacy," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "From opening the 1994 FIFA World Cup at Soldier Field to hosting the Women’s World Cup in 1999, our city has shown what it means to welcome soccer fans from around the globe. Bringing the tournament back to Chicago in 2031 would be an opportunity to celebrate the incredible growth of women’s soccer, inspire the next generation of athletes and create economic opportunities that benefit our local businesses and neighborhoods. We look forward to working with our partners to make Chicago a host city."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: In this aerial view Soldier Field is seen before the Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Who’s behind the bid

Dig deeper:

The Chicago Sports Commission is leading the bid and coordinating support across the region. The commission and Choose Chicago are working with venue operators, hoteliers and city service representatives, said Kara Bachman, the commission’s executive director.

The commission pointed to Chicago’s tourism figures as part of its case. The city welcomed 56.8 million visitors in 2025, generating a record $21.5 billion in visitor spending and supporting more than 135,000 local jobs, according to the commission.

Chicago prepares for host city selection

What's next:

Laura Ricketts, principal owner of Chicago Stars FC, will chair Chicago’s host committee and help lead the campaign to bring the tournament to the region. A co-chair will be named later.

The Chicago Sports Commission and Choose Chicago will continue working with civic, business, sports and hospitality partners as FIFA and U.S. Soccer move forward with host city selection.

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