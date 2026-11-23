The Brief Highs will be in the low 40s today, with overnight temperatures dipping into the 20s. A chance of light lake-effect precipitation is possible Tuesday; rain is expected late Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Highs will stay mostly in the 40s through the weekend, with a small chance of a shower Saturday.



The normal high and low for the week ahead start at 45 and 31 and drop to 42 and 29. Let’s keep that in mind as we assess the temperatures during this chillier period of weather.

True. Gone are the near record-breaking highs around 70 that we enjoyed Friday and Saturday. This is simply a return to temperatures typical of late November.

Chicago Thanksgiving week forecast

The details:

Today will feature a good deal of sunshine and temperatures maxing out in the lower 40s. We will have a breeze out of the north. A nearly full moon will shine brightly tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and there will likely be a plume of lake-effect precipitation working its way west toward the Illinois shoreline. A sprinkle or wet snowflake can’t be ruled out, but nothing of consequence is expected. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

A storm system will be coming together promising to bring some precipitation to our area late Wednesday into Thursday. Before it arrives, skies will be increasingly cloudy on Wednesday with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Showers become likely by Wednesday night and at this point it looks to be almost exclusively in the form of rain.

Holiday weather:

Showers will continue on Thanksgiving with any opportunity for wet snowflakes mixing in likely staying well to the west and southwest of Chicago. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

That storm system pulls away and on Black Friday skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature maxing out in the middle 40s.

What's next:

Over the weekend it will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures getting into the upper 40s both days. There's a small chance of a shower Saturday.