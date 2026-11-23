The Brief A tenant recorded piles of trash, mattresses and bags of debris at the former Johnson Publishing building on South Michigan Avenue. The tenant says flies have made the building’s rear exit unusable and he is looking to move out. FOX Chicago reached out to property manager 3L Living for comment and had yet to receive a response.



Tenants at the former Johnson Publishing building on South Michigan Avenue say trash has piled up at the Chicago landmark, attracting flies and making a rear exit unusable.

Trash piles up on the loading dock

What we know:

A tenant who has lived in the building for four years recorded video last week showing garbage piling up from the trash chute, with mattresses and bags of debris on the loading dock. He said the area is now infested with flies, making the rear exit unusable.

The tenant said he considers the conditions a health hazard. He also said the landlord has violated his lease multiple times and that he is looking to move out.

Cleanup timeline remains unclear

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the trash will be removed. FOX Chicago reached out to 3L Living, the property management company, for comment and had yet to receive a response.

The former home of Ebony and Jet

The backstory:

The landmark at 820 S. Michigan Ave. was home to Johnson Publishing, which published Ebony and Jet magazines, before it was converted into apartments. The Ebony and Jet sign is still visible on the top floor.

The tenant said the building’s place in Black history makes the conditions all the more disappointing.

"It's, you know, a great historical building with a lot of black history there. And the people who own this building for some reason, feel they could just treat any old kind of way and neglect the needs of the tenants who live there. So it's a shame."