The Brief A Chicago mother of five says her $1,354 in SNAP benefits vanished within minutes of being deposited after a purchase labeled "Loves Park." FOX Chicago could not confirm who processed the charge or how her card information may have been obtained. Illinois reports more than $21 million in stolen SNAP benefits since the start of 2024 and expects to launch a mobile payment pilot in early 2027.



The $1,354 in SNAP benefits Nikita Flowers was counting on to feed her five children vanished within minutes of hitting her account. Her transaction history showed a single food purchase for the exact amount labeled "Loves Park," more than 80 miles from her Chicago home.

Flowers says she’s never been there.

"I don’t have a way to provide any food for her or the rest of the children because there’s nothing there to provide because it’s all gone," Flowers said.

Flowers works seven days a week caring for seniors. She says she’s been paying for groceries out of pocket since losing her benefits. Her case comes as the Illinois Department of Human Services reports more than $21 million in stolen SNAP benefits statewide since the start of 2024.

A $2 snack purchase took three tries

What we know:

Five days before the money disappeared, Flowers says her son used the family’s Illinois Link card to buy $2 worth of snacks at a Shell gas station near Chicago and Warren in the Austin neighborhood.

The Nov. 8 transaction history shows two declined attempts followed by an approved $2 purchase. Flowers says her son entered the same PIN each time.

"He put the PIN in a third time, it took the $2 off the card," she said.

On Nov. 13, Flowers’ transaction history showed a $1,354 SNAP deposit followed within minutes by a food purchase labeled "Loves Park" for the same amount. When her son tried to buy groceries at Pete’s Market, the card was declined. The balance was zero.

"Never been to Loves Park, never heard of Loves Park, never been to Rockford," Flowers said.

Who processed the $1,354 charge?

What we don't know:

Flowers wonders whether someone captured her card information during the snack purchase. FOX Chicago found no confirmed evidence of a skimmer at the gas station, and the reason for the two declines remains unclear. Who processed the $1,354 transaction and where the money went remain unresolved.

FOX Chicago returned to the Shell with Flowers to ask whether other customers had reported missing benefits. A clerk said he had heard of EBT theft before but that Flowers’ complaint was the first he had heard involving that location. He demonstrated the payment system, showing that the register did not display a customer’s full card number or balance.

He also denied any connection to the Loves Park liquor store FOX Chicago later visited.

FOX Chicago drove 88 miles to Loves Park Liquor & Wine after finding online complaints that associated the store with disputed EBT charges. A sign at the register indicated the store accepts EBT. An employee denied the store processed the disputed transactions and said the business had contacted police.

The Loves Park deputy police chief confirmed the business had contacted the department. An individual also contacted police about possible fraud. Neither contact resulted in a formal police report, and police did not provide a confirmed explanation for the disputed charges.

There were several Google reviews alleging similar losses. One reviewer said $219 disappeared from her account. Another reported losing $452. A reviewer who said they lived in Memphis, Tennessee, claimed their entire EBT balance was spent at the Loves Park location.

FOX Chicago could not independently verify those claims.

An account identified on Google as the store’s owner responded, "We have not processed any ebt transactions." The response described the charges as a scam and directed customers to contact EBT.

Cybersecurity expert Harry Maugans said that whether payment information can be intercepted depends on the equipment and its security features. He said he could not determine whether the type of keypad he was shown was susceptible to that kind of interception.

Illinois reports more than $21 million in stolen benefits

Big picture view:

The Illinois Department of Human Services said nearly $15 million in SNAP benefits was stolen in 2024, followed by about $4.7 million in 2025. Through September 2026, more than $1.7 million had been reported stolen.

The department said card skimming is a common method of EBT theft nationwide and that it is working with local and federal law enforcement.

Illinois plans a mobile payment pilot

What's next:

Illinois is participating in a U.S. Department of Agriculture mobile payment pilot expected to launch in early 2027. The state says the pilot will let Illinois Link users tap to pay with their phones without swiping a physical card.

How to protect your Illinois Link card

What you can do:

Illinois Link users can lock their cards between purchases and unlock them when they’re ready to shop.

Flowers says she was told her stolen benefits would not be replaced. She hopes sharing what happened will spare another family from facing the same loss.

"My hope is to get awareness out there so this doesn’t happen to anyone else," she said. "Especially single mothers that’s out here taking care of kids and working hard every day."