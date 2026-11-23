The Brief A federal jury convicted Michael J. Kornely, 77, of transporting two minors across state lines for criminal sexual activity and attempting to entice a minor. Prosecutors said Kornely took two boys to Chicago on separate trips in 2005 and 2006, sexually assaulted them and threatened them and their loved ones. Kornely faces 10 years to life in prison and is expected to be sentenced in early 2027.



A federal jury convicted a Wisconsin man who prosecutors said took two boys to Chicago on separate trips and sexually assaulted them in 2005 and 2006.

Jurors in Green Bay, Wisconsin, found Michael Kornely, 77, of Francis Creek, guilty of two counts of transporting children across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of attempted enticement of a minor for criminal sexual activity.

Two trips to Chicago

What we know:

Federal prosecutors said Kornely took the first boy from his home in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to Chicago in June 2005 while attending a work function. After taking the boy sightseeing and to dinner, Kornely sexually assaulted him in a hotel room and threatened to kill him and his loved ones if he told anyone.

In June 2006, Kornely took another boy to Chicago, where he sexually assaulted him and threatened him and his loved ones, prosecutors said.

Trial testimony showed that Kornely continued to abuse both boys and other minors for years. Prosecutors said much of the abuse happened at his property in Francis Creek, particularly in a building he called the "Carriage House," where he once operated an antiques business.

Investigators revisit earlier complaints

The backstory:

About two decades later, authorities received information about a separate sexual assault and began revisiting earlier complaints involving Kornely, including those from the two boys he took to Chicago. Additional victims came forward during the investigation, prosecutors said.

After learning Kornely had an active Snapchat account, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office launched an undercover investigation in which a detective posed as a 15-year-old boy. Prosecutors said Kornely started sexual conversations with the detective within days and drove to a parking lot within 10 days expecting to meet the boy for a sexual encounter. Authorities arrested him there.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Two Rivers Police Department.

Sentencing details

What we don't know:

Kornely was taken into custody after the verdict and is expected to be sentenced in early 2027. Federal prosecutors did not give an exact sentencing date.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life.