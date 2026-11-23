The Brief Police say a verbal altercation broke out between a group of people before someone opened fire early Saturday morning. One victim was identified by family as 33-year-old La’Shon Jones, a Detroit mother of two and beloved youth cheer coach who was in Chicago celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday. Jones’ father is remembering his daughter and pleading for an end to the violence as police continue searching for the shooter.



Two people were killed in a shooting outside a hookah lounge on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

Detroit mother of two killed in Chicago

The backstory:

Family members identified one of the victims as 33-year-old La’Shon Jones of Detroit. Her father told FOX Chicago she was in Chicago for the weekend celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday.

Police said a 29-year-old man and Jones were standing outside with a group of people in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. when a verbal altercation broke out.

Someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to police.

The man was shot multiple times, while Jones was struck in the chest. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they later died.

Family says the man and Jones were not related and did not know each other.

What they're saying:

Jones’ father, Damon Jones, said his daughter leaves behind two young children. He also remembered her as a devoted mother, a beloved youth cheer coach and a woman of faith.

"All they want is their mommy back, their superwoman back," Damon Jones said. "It’s hard, but I have to forgive because God told me to forgive."

He also said he is praying there is no retaliation and no more violence.

"I am praying that what took place, there is no more retaliation, that there is no more violence," he said. "That the peace of God rest upon your city and people can live in peace. That is my prayer."

What's next:

The family said Jones will be taken back home to Detroit pending autopsy results.

Chicago police have not announced any arrests. Jones’ family is urging investigators to find the person responsible.