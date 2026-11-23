The Brief An Indiana administrative law judge reversed an earlier decision that allowed nearly 700 locked-out BP Whiting refinery workers to collect unemployment benefits. The union plans to appeal the ruling, which could force workers to repay thousands of dollars. One worker said Indiana’s unemployment system showed she owed $10,100. The ruling comes just days before Thanksgiving, as some workers say they're struggling to afford everyday expenses and holiday meals.



Nearly 700 locked-out BP Whiting refinery workers face another financial setback days before Thanksgiving after an Indiana administrative law judge ruled in the company’s favor in a dispute over unemployment benefits.

Judge reverses unemployment decision

What we know:

The decision reverses an earlier determination that allowed workers to collect unemployment after BP locked them out of the Whiting refinery in March.

United Steelworkers Local 7-1 says nearly 700 workers filed for unemployment after the lockout. Their claims were initially approved, but BP challenged their eligibility under Indiana law. The union says an administrative law judge ruled in BP’s favor Friday, potentially leaving workers responsible for repaying thousands of dollars in benefits they already received.

Keisha Barajas, who has worked at the Whiting refinery for nearly 10 years as an outside operator, said she recently logged into Indiana’s unemployment system and discovered she owed more than $10,000.

"Yesterday, I logged on to Uplink, and it said file your voucher, and then it says by the way, you owe $10,100," Barajas told FOX Chicago.

Barajas said she had exhausted her unemployment benefits about two weeks before the ruling. She described the latest development as frustrating and heartbreaking after months without a paycheck.

"Frustration, disappointment, sadness. It'll work out," Barajas said.

She said the financial strain has forced her to reconsider even routine purchases.

"I can't just go to the store and buy whatever I want. I always have to pay attention to the tag or go, can I just hold off a little bit longer?" she said.

Barajas said her family is traveling out of town for Thanksgiving, but she decided to stay home because she cannot afford the additional expense.

"In almost 10 years, it's slim that we have vacation or the holidays off," she said. "My family's going out of town and, because we're locked out, the right thing is I'm not going. I have dogs. I can't frivolously spend that money to be with them."

How much could workers have to repay?

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many workers will ultimately have to repay benefits or how much they could owe. The union says it plans to appeal the ruling.

Community steps in ahead of Thanksgiving

Local perspective:

As workers face mounting financial pressure, Northwest Indiana residents have organized food and turkey drives to help families get through the holidays.

Kate-Lynn Holley, who helped organize a Thanksgiving food drive, said she delivered 96 frozen turkeys to locked-out workers after collecting donations.

Holley said she knows what it’s like to grow up in a family that needs help putting food on the table and wanted to make sure workers and their families could still enjoy Thanksgiving.

"I don't think anyone should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from," Holley told FOX Chicago.

Barajas said the community support has helped encourage workers throughout the lockout.

"It's amazing, every day when either packages come or coming off the line just to catch a quick break before I come back out and there's just cars with Thanksgiving dinners," she said.

"You know it makes me happy because there is support."

What BP says

The other side:

BP said Friday it respects the administrative law judge’s decision and remains committed to negotiating a contract that supports the refinery’s long-term future.

The company said it has continued providing access to medical, dental and vision coverage throughout the work stoppage. BP added that employees may have options to continue coverage through programs such as COBRA if their eligibility changes.

BP also said the refinery continues to operate safely and reliably and that the labor dispute has had no impact on operations.

Union plans appeal as bargaining continues

What's next:

United Steelworkers Local 7-1 says it plans to appeal the unemployment ruling while continuing negotiations with BP. The union argues its members should keep their benefits because they were locked out of work.

In a separate statement Monday, BP said it met again with union representatives and agreed to meet more frequently. The next bargaining session is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.

"Our focus remains securing a contract that allows our union-represented employees to return to work and supports a strong long-term future for our employees, the community and the Whiting refinery," the company said.

Barajas said she wants to return to work.

"Do the right thing. We weren't being greedy. We weren't asking for a lavish raise," she said. "We do the right thing. We want to work."